The Brooklyn Flea is moving from Fort Greene to Williamsburg on Saturdays

After traveling between various sites all over Kings County the last few years, the Brooklyn Flea is finally saying goodbye to its original home in Fort Greene.

The flea will be leaving the school lot for the East River State Park in Williamsburg. The founders explained the move in an email to Bedford + Bowery:

"It’s a bittersweet moment for us, as our flagship location in Fort Greene is where this whole trip began. With a brand-new running track laid at the [Bishop Laughlin Memorial High] school over the winter and the chance to expand beckoning at East River State Park, however, it made sense to make this move now. The Flea loved every moment of its nine years at Bishop Loughlin, and we thank everyone at the school for their partnership over the last decade."

Meanwhile, the Sunday Smorgasburg will remain at Prospect Park's Breeze Hill and the Sunday Flea will stay at DUMBO's Archway under the Manhattan Bridge. This year's opening weekend for all of the markets is set for April 1 and 2.