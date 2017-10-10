The Brooklyn Public Library is opening a new space dedicated to gender exploration

For my family, one of the big scandals of the new millennium was my fifth-grade Barbie phase. My older brothers may still be reeling from my sudden departure from our world of (very homoerotic) male action figures into a fantasy of femininity and sparkles, which may have portended the shape of my gender expression to come.

Fortunately, Brooklyn's library system and If You Want It, LTD are looking to give kids a chance to explore gender and identity in a safe, non-judgmental, loving environment, inspired by the success of its Drag Queen Story Hour program. On October 12, the Central Branch of the BPL hosts Genderful!, a two-hour program in which kids age 6–12 can check out performances and activities that allow for creative learning about the infinite spectrum of gender.

There's a full range of activities to choose from: trans punk rock star Laura Jane Grace will perform a kiddo-friendly set; performance artist Harvey Katz leads mad-libs; Octavia Project hosts a workshop; and non-profits like Anti-Violence Project and Brooklyn Community Pride Center will educate on what they do. Kids can also make zines, take costumed pics in a photo booth, dance their hearts away and more.

We're hoping this team can take over Sesame Street next.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.