The epic outdoor dance party “Mister Sunday” is coming back with a killer opening party

Nothing beats getting out of a long winter like the combination of vitamin D and dancing-induced endorphins—and Mister Sundays has you covered for both. The hugely popular Sunday institution at Ridgewood’s all-outdoor Nowadays space is gearing up for its summer lineup with an opening party on May 14th. For those who didn’t get a chance to experience it last year, Mister Sunday is the open-air iteration of the popular “Mister Saturday” parties, where the best DJs play experimental (yet always highly danceable) jams to a 16,000-square-foot lot. In addition to the dance floor, the outdoor area is furnished with picnic tables and grassy knolls for lounging, food and drink vendors, and games like bocce ball and ping-pong. You can even bring your dog!

This year promises new improvements to combat the long lines that arose out of the overwhelming success of last year’s parties. The venue has re-introduced an RSVP system for early and discounted entry, and the dance floor is equipped with ample shade so you can keep moving in comfort. They also recently met their Kickstarter goal set up to finance the construction of an indoor space, which will mean soon the parties will be able to continue all year long.

Here is the lineup for 2017:

May 14th- Mister Sunday Outdoor Season Opener

May 21st- Avalon Emerson and Eamon Harkin

May 28th- Memorial Day Weekend Special

June 4th- Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin

June 11th- Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin

June 18th- Rick White

June 25th - 250th Mister party celebration

Other acts expected to drop in between May and October include Avalon Emerson, Rick Wilhite, Bradley Zero, Anthony Naples, Denis Sulta and Honey Soundsystem.

Tickets are available through Resident Advisor for any of the above shows, and keep checking their website for more events throughout the summer.