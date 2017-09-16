The fashion looks we can’t get enough of at Meadows Festival 2017

Now that the US Open has vacated and the Mets are...well, the less said about the Mets the better. The point is that the second-annual Meadows Festival took over Citi Field this weekend, building on the last year's edition with some key adjustments. The timing, for example. By moving the fest a few weeks earlier, this year's Meadows captured some prime summer-music-festival weather, with temperatures getting up to 80-degrees on Friday. As usual, the fashion choices didn't disappoint. Here's the best of what we saw.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Meadows Festival

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver

Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver