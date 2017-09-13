The Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy tomorrow!

Craving cannoli? You’re in luck! The Feast of San Gennaro, Little Italy’s annual and epic street fair, kicks off on Thursday, September 14. Now in its 91st year, the 11-day salute to the patron saint of Naples is expected to draw in more than one million people. Apart from the traditional faith and religious processions, many folks pile in for one of the best things about Italian culture: the grub.

Beyond all the delicious food vendors selling their lip-smacking delicacies, there are plenty of awesome activities (i.e. the famous cannoli-eating competition) and performances happening all week. That's why we’ve included the full schedule for this year’s festival below, so you won't miss a single glorious moment. Enjoy!

Thursday, September 14

Johnny Mandolin at 5-7pm. Blessing of the Stands at 6pm. Free Pass at 7:30pm.

Friday, September 15

Annual Cannoli Eating Competition at 2pm. To sign up, call 212-764-6330.

Saturday, September 16

The Grand Procession at 2pm with Chazz Palminteri as Grand Marshal. Special Guests: Gondola, Cathedral H.S. All Girls Marching Band, The Giglio Band, Red Mike Festival Band, Xavier Marching Band and The Statue of San Gennaro. Live Radio Broadcast on WCBS FM Hosted by Joe Causi at 7-10pm.

Sunday, September 17

Special guest performance by Gianni Russo.

Monday, September 18

Opera Night at 7pm​.

Tuesday, September 19

Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron Saint of Naples at 6pm at Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood (113 Baxter Street). Religious Procession with the Statue of San Gennaro. Neapolitan Night at 6pm.

Wednesday, September 20

The Devotions.

Thursday, September 21

Special guest performance by Lala Brooks and The Crystals.

Friday, September 22

Special guest performance by Vito and The Elegants.

Saturday, September 23

Second annual Meatball Eating Contest at 1pm, hosted by Tony Danza in Memory of Johnny 'CHA CHA', the unofficial Mayor of Little Italy. To sign-up, call 212-764-6330. 100th Birthday Tribute to Dean Martin: Trivia Quiz, Birthday Cake and Vocal Competition. To sign-up, call 212-764-6330. Live Radio Broadcast on Sirius Satellite Radio hosted by: Cousin Brucie from 7–10pm.

Sunday, September 24

The Annual Feast of San Gennaro Blood Drive with the Red Cross from 11:30am–6:30pm, at 268 Mulberry Street (between Prince and Houston). Special guest performance by Jenna Esposito at 6pm.