One of NYC’s best restaurants, Rezdôra was bestowed with all manner of accolades with it first opened in 2019, and the awards keep coming. Its $98 regional pasta tasting it a terrific introduction to preparations influenced by the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, but lovely à la carte selections are available at lunch and dinner, as well
New York City has an abundance of excellent Italian restaurants, and we still can’t get enough. Our red sauce staples, fancy white tablecloth throwbacks, buzzy newcomers, pizza parlors and slick high-concept ventures make it so that we can sample myriad regions’ cuisine almost every night of the week and never run out of options. These are only the best to get you started, and keep you coming back.
