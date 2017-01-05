The first real snowfall of the year will be tonight

Forget about those nearly 60-degree temperatures we had this week, New Yorkers. Tonight, we’re getting our first real snowstorm (maybe). The couple of inches we got back in December barely count, so we’re waiting for a real blizzard to hit and turn our city into a winter wonderland. Remember snowstorm Jonas last year? Like that.

We’re not quite at that level yet, but the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for New York City saying to expect one to two inches of snow tonight. That would be enough to cause transportation disruptions and icy patches, so tread carefully on your commute tomorrow.

The temperature could hit a low of 29 and the snow will start at around 8pm, so use it as an excuse to get out of the office on time tonight. There’s also a chance of snow on Saturday as well, with temperatures dropping to 13 degrees—brace yourselves.