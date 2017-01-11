The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in the most expensive city in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

The Big Lebowski

It’s always the season to watch the Coen Brothers’ eternal classic about a baby-boomer burnout caught in a nihilist scandal of mistaken identity in Los Angeles. Grab a White Russian and some jumbo chicken wings from the bazaar restaurant, quote along to your favorite moments, whether you’re a fan of Jesus’ purple bowling jumpsuit, Walter’s poorly executed eulogies, Bunny’s toenails or Maude’s vaginal art. The Dude abides. Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn (bkbazaar.com). Wed 11 at 8pm.

Advanced Booty Play with Sloan

Push your boundaries and step up your bedroom game at this mind-and body-opening class for people of all genders, led by one of the Pleasure Chest’s wisest professionals. Learn how to prepare for and engage in derriere action and even how to master some of the more extreme elements of butt play. Whether you’re just curious or a backdoor pro, you’re in for an awakening. Get ready to work that caboose!1150 Second Ave (212-355-6909, thepleasurechest.com). Wed 11 8–10pm.

Documentary Night: Land Defense in the Americas

Head to Starr Bar to see documentaries about Native communities fighting to protect their homes from mines, pipelines and oil extraction efforts in Mexico and Central America at this short film exhibition. After witnessing the fight of farmers and activists to preserve their land, join a conversation with the filmmakers about how you can support the communities. Starr Bar, 214 Starr St, Brooklyn (facebook.com/starrbarbk). Thu 12 7–10pm.

Broad City Trivia

Think you’re a resident of Broad City? Grab a ferry from North Brother Island, study up on those Kirk Steele videos, and prove it at this intense trivia night dedicated to NYC’s baddest kweens. Reserve a spot for a team of up to four frands, and get there early: This showdown will be more packed than a rat party at Ilana and Jaime’s apartment. Essex Restaurant, 120 Essex St (212-533-9616, triviaad.com). Sun 15 8–9:30pm.

The Prose Bowl

Ready to read your writing to someone other than your roommate? Bring some flash fiction—up to 1,000 words—to this writer’s arena, where you get less than five minutes to share your work with a panel of local comedians and writers. You get a critique, and the final two writers face off in a tweet-length lightning round. The night’s winner receives a free drink and bragging rights. Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St, Brooklyn (718-302-3770, petescandystore.com). Tue 17 at 6:30pm.