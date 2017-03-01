The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED: Free things to do in NYC guide

Pictures Under the Palms

We still have to wait for summer to see outdoor movies, but you can get the next best thing at free weekly screenings in Brookfield Place’s enclosed atrium. Show up at 5:30pm to nab a seat, munch on gratis popcorn and groove to a DJ set by the always-fabulous Natasha Diggs before the film—Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris—kicks off at 7pm.Brookfield Place New York, 230 Vesey St (212-978-1698, brookfieldplaceny.com). Wed 1 at 5:30pm.

Dirty Thursday: Madonnarama

All right, material girls and boys: Snap on your shiniest cone-shaped bras, and prepare to express yourselves on the dance floor during this Bushwick fan tribute. Geared pop jams from the ’80s fuel your moves all night, and sporadic live performances—like workout video re-creations—ensure there’s never a dull moment (as if there ever could be when you’re channeling Madge). House of Yes encourages you to get off your phone and get into the groove, dammit! House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn (houseofyes.org). Thu 2 at 10pm.

K2 Friday Nights at the Rubin Museum

Kick off your weekend at the Rubin, where admission is free from 6 to 10pm. Join a tour of the museum’s exhibitions, or grab a cocktail and catch a set from DJ David Ellenbogen in the K2 Lounge (otherwise known as Café Serai). Ticketed events for the evening include a live concert with singer and cellist Ben Sollee (7pm; $28–$32) and a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, introduced with a talk on perception by Dr. Tony Ro (9:30pm, $10). Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W 17th St (212-620-5000, rubinmuseum.org). Fri 3 at 6pm.

Party Like It’s 1999: 20 Years Since We Lost Biggie

Celebrate the life and legacy of Christopher Wallace in his home borough at this edition of the Bell House’s popular throwback dance party. DJ Steve serves all your favorite Notorious B.I.G. hits and deep cuts alongside the usual party-igniting pop, R&B and dance jams of the Clinton years. Show up to dance hard and sing along to the best tracks from one of the most influential rappers of all time. Raise a glass and spread love the Brooklyn way. The Bell House, 149 7th St, Brooklyn (718-643-6510, thebellhouseny.com). Sat 4 at 10pm.

Side Ponytail

This weekly getdown from Carolyn Busa, Julia Shiplett, Chelsea Taylor, Ben Wasserman and Emily Winter is a reliable night for solid laughs and surprise stars. Friends and Lovers, 641 Classon Ave (friendsandloversbk.com). Mon 6 at 7pm.