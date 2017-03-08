The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED: Free things to do in NYC guide

Animation Nights New York

Feeling guilty for missing out on the Academy Award–nominated animated shorts? See the next wave of critically acclaimed darlings at this monthly series. Grab a beer or wine and witness some of the most inventive and inspiring pieces made by independent animators around the world. This month’s crop includes Fereydoon Borouji’s Nostalgia from Iran, Chinese creator Yufeng Li’s You Are Not Alone and from Israel, Holy City by animators Mor Galperin and Inbal Bentzur. 180 Maiden Ln (animationnights.nyc). Wed 8 at 8pm.

Social Sunday Pop-Up

The fun-loving folks of Social Pop-Up take over the VNYL lounge for a day of live jams, cocktails, art and more. View and buy pieces from 15 local artists and craft makers, including arranged succulents from Loloplant, stationery from Annie Draws Stuff and leather shoes from Soma. While DJs Shami and Pere Suaña Viu blast relaxed beats, you can get your tarot cards read or receive a henna tattoo. You’re about to score a whole new crop of finds. 100 Third Ave (917-675-7725, thesocialpopup.com). Sun 12 5–9pm.

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Open Day

Watch traditional dance and music performances, then pick up a few skills in a variety of free workshops for all ages—learn to speak a few Irish words, faery dance with DJ Puca, learn football skills with the Manhattan Gaels—and try Barry’s Tea.Irish Arts Center, 553 W 51st St (irishartscenter.org). Sun 12 at noon.

Brooklyn Poetry Slam and Open Mic

BRIC—one of Brooklyn’s best hubs for performance art and exhibitions—hosts this packed night of stellar local poets. #Dear Twitter: Love Letters Hashed Out Online author Mahogany L. Browne emcees the proceedings, with fellow poet Jive Poetic handling DJ duties. This edition features L.A.-born Aziza Barnes, who recently released her first collection, I Be, But I Ain’t. Witness lyrical gymnastics, or try out your own at the mic. BRIC House, 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn (718-683-5600, bricartsmedia.org). Mon 13 7–9pm.

30 Rock Trivia

Actor announcement: Gather a team of up to four nerds, and show off how much you know about Mickey Rourke’s catamaran, Sabor de Soledad potato chips and innoventing at this event for fans who still cleave to Tina Fey’s sitcom-within-a-sitcom masterpiece. While you show off your knowledge, check out Joshua Tree’s stacked burger menu. You better hit Netflix and study up on all 138 episodes of the landmark comedy series, or you might feel the righteous lash of the Pranksmen. Joshua Tree, 513 Third Ave (212-689-0058, triviaad.com). Tue 14 8–9:30pm.