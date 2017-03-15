The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Matzo: 35 Recipes for Passover and All Year Long Dean & DeLuca; Thu 16 at 6pm

Just in time for Passover season, chef David Kirschner shares some of his unreal matzo-based recipes (with yummy samples) from his new book, and discusses his cooking technique with Saveur's Adam Sachs.

Bookbinding for Zinesters Quimby’s Bookstore NYC; Thu 16 at 7pm

Purgatory Pie Press hosts this zine-making workshop at Brooklyn's newly-opened lit haven, Quimby's Bookstore.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade at various locations; Fri 17 at 11am

No St. Patrick's Day in NYC would be complete without staking out a spot at this parade, which makes another glorious march up Fifth Avenue. (The event is even older than the United States; it was started by a group of homesick Irish conscripts from the British army in 1762.) More than 2 million onlookers are expected to show up for the annual spectacle. Fifth Ave from 44th St to 79th St.

International Women Artists’ Salon Dixon Place; Sat 18 at 7:30pm

Keep on showing your solidarity and support during Women’s History Month at this special global salon. The multidisciplinary and cross-cultural evening features performances, literary readings and videos from badass women in the art world.

Roof Books: Book Party & Reading Le Poisson Rouge; Tue 21 at 7pm

Bookworms unite to get lit for literature with poets and writers such as Marie Buck (Goodnight Marie, May God Have Mercy on Your Soul), Anna Vitale (Detroit, Detroit) and David Buuck (Noise in the Face Of).All three authors will read from their new books, then mingle with fans.