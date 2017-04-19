The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in the most expensive city in America, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a concert, art exhibit,comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Dirty Thursday: Prince Anniversary House of Yes; Thu 20; 10pm

Toast the enduring legacy of the Purple One at this glorious House of Yes rager. Look out for plenty of classics and deep cuts, along with hits from the main Minnesotan's contemporaries, like George Michael and Madonna.

Shakespeare’s Birthday Sonnet Slam Naumburg Bandshell, Central Park; Fri 21 at 1pm

Shakespeare lovers gather for the seventh annual Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam, produced by Willful Pictures, in which 154 readers recite the Bard’s prose at the Bandshell in Central Park. Watch some of your favorite NYC performers—including Maulik Pancholy, Richard Thomas, Peter Francis James and Candy Buckley—take on the immortal poems of love.

FAD Market Brooklyn Historical Society; Sat 22 at 11am

Every season, FAD—which stands for Fashion, Art and Design, naturally—takes over a Brooklyn landmark with a horde of independent vendors and creators. Peruse jewelry, clothes, furniture and more from over 45 vendors, grab drinks on the patio and enjoy a free museum tour at this packed day of culture and shopping.

Yom Hashoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day Temple Emanu-El; Sun 23 at 2pm

In honor of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Museum of Jewish Heritage hosts this annual candle-lighting ceremony. Elected officials and community members join Holocaust survivors and their families to honor Jews who lost their lives and to share memories and traditions across generations.

Bring It On Trivia Poco Bar; Tue 25 at 8pm

If you believe that a cheer-ocracy is the definitive way to govern society and you’re still popping out your spirit fingers at every opportunity, bring your knowledge of the totally bonkers Kirsten Dunst classic to Poco for several rounds of brutal trivia. Study Missy’s handsprings, Big Red and what fate befalls you when you drop the spirit stick. (Hint: It’s not good.) Winners receive Poco gift certificates, so you better bring it.