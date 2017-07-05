The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Piano Party

Belt out your favorite ballads from Phantom of the Opera, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours and other sing-along classics at this open-mic piano karaoke bash, emceed by Michael McAssey. The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave (646-449-7792, greenfignyc.com). Thu 6 at 9pm.

Sip. Shop. Eat! at The Collective Market

New Yorkers on the Lower East Side will get the chance to SIP. SHOP. EAT! at Collective Market this July! Shop artisanal handmade jewelry, fashion, home decor, vintage, and collectibles by local NYC artists and designers. RSVP for this event for a chance to win two free drink tickets. First 100 guest get a free SIP. SHOP. EAT! tote bag just for stopping by. 15 Orchard Street (sipshopeat.eventbrite.com). Sat 8 at noon; free to attend.

Outdoor Movie Night: Sister Act

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Randalls Island Park Alliance at this special screening of Whoopi Goldberg’s high-energy musical-nun caper classic from 1992. Expect some laughter, clapping and a whole lot of catchy choir tunes to keep you entertained. Just watch your high notes during “Hail, Holy Queen.” Field 81, Randalls Island Park (212-860-1899, randallsisland.org). Sun 9 at 8:30pm.

Books Beneath the Bridge

Nothing brings you back to your youth quite like having someone read to you. This weekly series invites you to enjoy a beautiful open-air reading with local authors. The opening week spotlights the iconic bridge by featuring Chief Engineer: The Man Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge author Erica Wagner. Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St, Brooklyn (718-222-9939, brooklynbridgepark.org). Mon 10 at 7pm.

Game of Thrones Trivia

Contrary to Cersei Lannister’s opinion, knowledge is power, especially when it comes to trivia of HBO’s addictive TV series. Ready a team of up to four fans, and make sure you’ve read up on dragons, Valyrian steel and Wildling tribes if you want to walk out with your dignity (and your limbs). Strategize like a Lannister, but try not to drink like one. McHale’s Bar & Grill, 251 W 51st St (212-957-5138, triviaad.com). Tue 11 6:30–8pm.