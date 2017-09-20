The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Museum Day Live!

Download a voucher from the Smithsonian museum to receive two free tickets to one of more than 20 New York City museums and cultural centers. Participating big-name institutions include the Jewish Museum, Asia Society Museum, Queens Historical Society, Fraunces Tavern Museum and more. Various locations and times; Sat 23 (smithsonianmag.com).

The Women’s Building Block Party

Head to this second-annual block party for games, community art projects, live performances, tasty food and drink and, most importantly, a chance to celebrate the ongoing transformation of the Bayview Correctional Facility into the Women's Building, a space for activists and organizations to work side by side to fight for women's rights. The Women’s Building, 550 W 20th St (womensbuildingnyc.org); Sat 23 at noon.

Queens County Fair

Get a taste of rural life without leaving the city limits at the 35th iteration of this down-home festival. Hit livestock competitions, pie-eating contests, carnival rides and pig races, and make your way through the Amazing Maize Maze. Queens County Farm Museum, 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy (718-347-3276, queensfarm.org). Sat 23, Sun 24 11am–6pm.

43rd Annual Atlantic Antic

NYC’s largest street festival takes over Downtown Brooklyn with 10 blocks of food, art and more. Peruse items from dozens of Brooklyn food vendors, craft breweries and artisanal shops, and enjoy performances by Mark Morris Dance Group and more. Atlantic Ave between Hicks St and Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn (718-875-8993, atlanticave.org). Sun 24 noon–6pm.

Free Rooftop Movie: Fantastic Mr. Fox

It’s your last chance to enjoy the sunset on Our Wicked Lady’s roof as part of its summer movie series. Catch Wes Anderson’s delightful stop-motion–animated adventure based on the Roald Dahl novel, and starring the voice talents of George Clooney and Meryl Streep. Show up early to get a good seat and happy hour drinks (4–7pm). 153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn (ourwickedlady.com). Mon 19 at 8:30pm.