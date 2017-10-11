The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to go and have good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Salt, Sound & Body

Modrn Sanctuary invites you to its Himalayan salt room for treatments led by master practitioners. Try aromatherapy, yoga, sound healing and meditation. 12 W 27th St (212-675-9355, modrnsanctuary.com). Thu 12 9am–7:30pm; free with R.S.V.P.

K2 Friday Nights

The Rubin Museum opens its doors for a chill Friday night party every month, with free tours, tapas and happy-hour drinks, plus dope beats from DJ David Ellenbogen. Explore the Tibetan shrine rooms of “Sacred Spaces” and photography exhibition “Henri Cartier-Bresson: India in Full Frame.” Opt in for a chakra-boosting sound meditation workshop ($35) and a screening of Dusk Chorus ($18). 150 W 17th St (212-620-5000, rubinmuseum.org). Fri 13 6–10pm.

Diwali Motorcade

Celebrate the spiritual victory of light over darkness at this celebration of the Hindu holiday. Queens’ West Indian–American community goes all out, with a Havan ceremony at 3pm; a procession of fabulously decorated floats on Liberty Avenue at 5:30; and performances, food and clothing vendors, henna and more at the 8pm cultural show. Arya Spiritual Center, 104-22 133 St, Queens (diwalimotorcade.com). Sat 14 3–8:30pm.

The Return of the Party People: Britpop Dance Party

Return to the renaissance of moody ’90s U.K. bangers at this wicked fan jam. All night long, DJs spin the hits that define Generation X. Brooklyn Bazaar, 150 Greenpoint Ave (bkbazaar.com). Sat 14 8pm–2am.

Hocus Pocus Trivia

Sisters! Make sure your knowledge of those satanic Sanderson witches is firm as stone for this trivia battle. 417 Ninth Ave (212-810-2115, triviaad.com). Mon 16 8–9:30pm.