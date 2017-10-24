The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Pop! A Bingo Party

Not all bingo players are created equal. For those of us with a particular predilection for pop culture, this delicious night of catty geek revelry provides clips, trivia and drunken debates on sacred topics from the media vault. In honor of Halloween, host Bobby Hankinson invokes Charmed, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Practical Magic, the Craft and just about every other artifact of high-camp witchdom for several delicious and drunken rounds. Bring it! Parklife, 636 DeGraw St, Brooklyn (parklifebk.com). Wed 25 at 7pm.

Harvest Fest

The Meatpacking District invites some of its best craftsmen and restaurants to show off their goods at this autumnal block party. Enjoy treats from Ample Hills, Fig & Olive, Lord Jameson Dog Patisserie and more; try VR experiences, learn how to grow hydroponic plants, and make custom trick or treat bags; and shop for flower crowns, clothes and seasonal candles. Hudson River Park, Tenth Ave between 14th and 15th Sts (212-633-0185, meatpacking-district.com). Sat 28 11am–4pm.

The Shining Halloween Party

In celebration of Stanley Kubrick’s still-terrifying 1980 saga of a winter gone horribly wrong, Videology turns its screening room into the Overlook Hotel’s Gold Room, where you can buy a Jack Daniel’s from Lloyd the bartender and watch Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall face their demons in the cold. 308 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn (718-782-3468, videologybarandcinema.com). Sat 28 at noon.

Scary Bazaar

Costumed vendors dole out delicious Halloween treats and crafts at this spooky edition of the Grand Bazaar. Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 West 77th Street (grandbazaarnyc.org). Sun 29 at 10am.

A Haunted Hawks’ Nite Out: Nitehawk at Prospect Park

Before the opening of its new Prospect Park–adjacent location in 2018, Nitehawk Cinema opens the former Pavilion Theater for a wild preview day, featuring a haunted cinema experience, free treats and suds from Brooklyn Brewery, Halloween crafting, an author reading from Community Bookstore and raffle prizes. 188 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn (718-782-8370, nitehawk.com). Tue 31 3–7pm.