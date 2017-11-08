The five best free things to do in NYC over the next seven days

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Theater of War: The Tecmessa Project

In an effort to educate audiences on the physical, mental health and financial issues that people in military service and their family members face during and after deployment, this initiative presents free readings and discussions centered around Sophocles’ play Ajax, led by artistic director Bryan Doerries. David Rubenstein Atrium (at Lincoln Center), Broadway between 62nd and 63rd

Sts (212-875-5350, lincolncenter.org). Thu 9 at 7:30pm.

Dirty Thursday: ’90s Night

Travel back in time, get into the groove, and lose your voice belting out legendary jams like Salt-N-Pepa’s “None of Your Business” at this outrageous Bushwick dance party. Wear neon-splattered denims, oversize flannels or a patent-leather bodysuit to win free drinks and eternal dance-floor glory (or just to win over the bartenders—that tends to work too). Spandex is sweatproof, right? House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn (houseofyes.org). Thu 9 10pm–4am.

Comic Art Brooklyn

Hundreds of independent comic-book creators crash Pratt Institute for a day to celebrate the medium’s most experimental new works. Attend talks by Eisner Award winner Chris Ware, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters author Emil Ferris and other alternative stars—and check out books and art from boundary-pushing new names. Pratt Institute, 200 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn (comicartsbrooklyn.com). Sat 11 at 11am.

Mondays in the Club with Lance

He’s worked with Liza Minnelli, Kylie Minogue and just about every beloved downtown act in NYC. Now composer, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts his own wild night of singing, drinking and dancing at the newly opened East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. Expect appearances by Broadway stars looking to get down by the piano. 505 E 6th St (917-265-8006, clubcummingnyc.com). Mon 13 at 8:30pm.

WWE Trivia

Rowdy Roddy Piper. Goldberg. Chyna. The Rock. How well do you know your costume-clad, histrionic wrestling superstars? Show off your obsessive knowledge of World Wrestling Entertainment in the trivia ring, where teams of up to four will have a battle over such legendary, never-ending beefs as WCW. vs. NWO and Vince McMahon vs. Donald Trump. Calico Jack’s Cantina, 800 Second Ave (212-557-4300, triviaad.com). Tue 14 7–8:30pm.