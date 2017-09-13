The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED: Free things to do in NYC guide

Feast of San Gennaro

Celebrate the contributions of NYC’s Italian community at this annual 11-day festival, featuring a grand procession (Tue 19), a meatball-eating contest hosted by Tony Danza (Sept 23) and more. Grand and Mott Sts (sangennaro.org). Thu 14–Sept 24 at various times.

“Expedition: Fashion from the Extreme”

View ensembles—parkas, neoprene and Mylar dresses, and more—inspired by the demands of life in the Arctic, desert, underwater and in outer space. The Museum at FIT, 227 W 27 (212-217-4558, fitnyc.edu). Fri 15–Jan 6:

Wed, Thu, Fri, Tue noon–8pm; Sat 10am–5pm.

Str8 West Coastin’

Get loose in Project Parlor’s backyard like you’re at a Southern California house party with this summertime rager, featuring DJs Meka, Still Life and the beloved Dopeshoes. Grab W-shaped foam hands (for Westsiiiiide), barbecue bites and even some absinthe while jamming to Tupac, E-40, Salt-N-Pepa, Dr. Dre and more. Project Parlor, 742 Myrtle Ave (347-497-0550, str8westcoastin.splashthat.com). Sat 16 at 2pm.

Adoptapalooza

Find your new soul mate among 300 dogs, cats and rabbits, get your pet microchipped, and learn tricks from trainers at this official NYC animal festival. Union Square, 14th to 17th Sts between Union Sq West and Park Ave South (animalalliancenyc.org). Sun 18 noon–5pm.

Brooklyn Book Festival

This annual literary celebration brings together spectacular writers from across the globe for a full week of talks, shopping and even yoga to satisfy the borough’s brainiacs. This year boasts authors Karl Ove Knausgaard, Joyce Carol Oates, Patti Smith and more. Starting Monday 11, head to events like a 6:30am reading of Virgina Woolf’s The Waves at Gowanus Canal (Sept 13, free) and more. Brooklyn Borough Hall and Plaza, 209 Joralemon St (brooklynbookfestival.org). Sept 17 10am–6pm.