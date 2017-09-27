The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Miyazaki Art Show

With a legacy that includes Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and Ponyo, Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki has elevated the possibilities of animated filmmaking. Spoke Art Gallery gathers more than 100 global artists-—including Casey Weldon, Leonardo Santamaria and Tracie Ching—to share works dedicated to the vast worlds, powerful heroines and resonant messages of the imaginative Oscar-winning creator. 210 Rivington St (212-477-4759, spoke-art.com). Fri 29 6–10pm.

Paper Jazz Small Press Festival

The Silent Barn curates this dope twice-yearly showcase of zines, chapbooks, comix, posters, stickers, records, pins and other independently produced goodies from some of the borough’s most creative underground artists. Check out small press gems from Arno Press, Brooklyn Draw Jam, #blkgrlswrld and more, and head to a short-film screening to see experimental pieces from local filmmakers. 603 Bushwick Ave, Brooklyn (silentbarn.org). Sat 30 noon–6pm.

Red Hook Regatta

Held at one of NYC’s historical bastions of shipping and cargo, this annual event showcases shoebox-size, homemade, often-electric boats racing in the water. Look out for 3-D–printed craft and ships made of Tupperware, foam, trash and beyond. This year’s opening sail features Hope Floats, a robotic boat that calls local congressional members on your behalf. Talk about efficiency. Valentino Pier, Ferris and Coffey Sts, Brooklyn (718-596-3001, pioneerworks.org). Sat 30 1–5pm.

Medieval Festival of Fort Tryon Park

Live A Knight’s Tale fantasy at this annual festival of armor, artistry and turkey legs. Witness epic jousts among knights on horseback, Gregorian chants, falconry demonstrations and magic; buy sculpted, carved and glass-blown art; tour the Cloisters and its gardens; and indulge in some satisfying mead. Fort Tryon Park, Riverside Dr to Broadway (212-795-1600, whidc.org). Sun 1 11:30am–6pm.

The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” Bingo

“No TV and no beer make Homer go something something...” Every year, The Simpsons veers into frightening, satirizing and sometimes-philosophical territory with its “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween specials. Watch four classic episodes—likely including Kang and Kodos, devil and/or zombie Flanders and the Shinning—to call bingo on iconic lines from the residents of Springfield. Videology, 308 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn (718-782-3468, videologybarandgrill.com). Mon 2 at 8pm.