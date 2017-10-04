The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do this week.

“La Cumparsita” Tango Concert

For more than 100 years, tango dancers have worshipped Gerardo Martos Rodríguez’s “La Cumparsita.” Now the Urugyuan consulate hosts a centennial celebration, featuring a concert by Raúl Jaurena, Martín García and musicians from InterSchool Orchestras of New York while dancers take the stage to revive the soulful movement. Trinity Church, 75 Broadway (uruguaynewyork.org). Thu 5 at 6pm.

Tribeca Drive-In: Dinner and a Movie

Look out over the trippy Oculus space and a view of lower Manhattan at this outdoor movie night celebrating seminal NYC films. Catch Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall (Fri 6) and Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in the Spider-Man (Sat 7) that started them all. Oculus Plaza, Church and Dey Sts (212-941-2400, tribecafilm.com). Fri 6, Sat 7 at 7:30pm.

Diwali at Times Square

Celebrate the Hindu holiday of light in one of the world’s most illuminated public arenas. With Times Square tackiness, the ritual of lighting clay diya oil lamps goes up on LED screens, with digital fireworks and concerts. Get down to performances by Bollywood stars Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Indian singer Hamsika Iyer, choreographer Terence Lewis and Indian-American pop star Mickey Singh. Broadway between 42nd St and 47th St (diwalitimessquare.com). Sat 7 2–9pm.

Target First Saturdays

Head to Brooklyn Museum for a free day of talks, tours and performances. Learn about how to defend immigrant rights with activist group Movimiento Cosecha, catch a screening of The Holy Mountain, and get down to reggaetón and salsa at shows by Batalá New York and Balmir Latin Dance Company. 200 Eastern Pkwy (718-638-5000, brooklynmuseum.org). Sat 7 1–9:30pm.

Bottomless! Pants Off Dance Off

Embrace the bliss of a lazy Sunday in your underwear with like-minded revelers at this classic House of Yes jam, featuring beats by DJs Risky Business, Mike Nervous, Benny Soto, Alex Raouf and Chilly Mox. Show off your tights, chaps, garters, lingerie, bikini bottoms, briefs, jocks and very favorite undergarments—or rock pants if you’re feeling modest. House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn (houseofyes.org). Sun 8 2–9pm.