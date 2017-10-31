The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Festival Albertine

This meeting of the minds curated by Gloria Steinem and Robin Morgan brings together top french-speaking and U.S.-based artists and thinkers for five days of discussions. Topics include the politics of language, efforts to achieve more diverse political representation and the fight to reject the objectification and oppression of the female body. The fest boasts a powerhouse lineup, and get this: it's all free. Albertine, 972 Fifth Ave (212-650-0070, albertine.com).

Dottie Dynamo presents Speakeasy Burlesque at The Black Lodge

Cheeky and charming striptease siren Dottie Dynamo welcomes you to her underground club for this night of seductive delights, featuring a rotating crew of burlesque beauties and plenty of prohibition-style drinks to keep you going all night. The Black Lodge, 20 Prince St (212-966-8886, theblacklodge.co)

Canstruction

Give “food as art” new meaning at this 25th annual cans-for-a-cause competition, pitting architecture teams against each other to create installations using more than 120,000 cans of nonperishable food, all donated to City Harvest. Brookfield Place, 230 Vesey St (212-978-1698, sdanyc.org). Thu 2–Nov 15, on view all day.

Mean Girls Trivia

Register a team of up to four plastics for this trivia showdown, based on the definitive teen movie of the millennial generation. Wear your most expensive hoop earrings, and tackle questions about sweatpants on Mondays and what Janis Ian’s wig is made of. Stone Creek Bar & Lounge, 140 E 27th St (212-532-1037, triviaad.com). Thu 2 8–9:30pm.

Target First Saturdays

Every month, Brooklyn Museum opens its doors for a free day of talks, performances, art workshops and curator-led tours of exhibitions. Enjoy a showcase by Brooklyn Dance Festival; catch a screening of Strike with a live score; and get down to music from Ian Friday and Phony Ppl. 200 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn (718-638-5000, brooklynmuseum.org). Sat 4 1–10pm.