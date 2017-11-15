The five best free things to do in NYC this week

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to have a good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

A Little Death

The November 15 edition of Derek Smith and Jack Raymond's scrappy, queer-angled monthly event is dedicated to Broadway uberdiva Patti LuPone. Guests include Jonathan Hoover, Friends Who Folk, Natalie Walker, Sasha Weiss and Patti savant Ben Rimalower. Club Cumming, 505 E 6th St (212-777-2555, clubcummingnyc.com). Wed 15 at 9pm.

Jenna & Aileen Think You’re Great

Come through, queens! If your dreary autumn needs a shot of sunshine, look to the joyous duo of Jenna Marucci and Aileen Clark for a reliably good time at this monthly storytelling show. For this month’s Linda Belcher–inspired “Pass the Cranberry Sauce” edition, they bring Luke Field and Tracy Soren to the stage. The Creek and the Cave, 10-93 Jackson Ave (718-706-8783, creeklic.com). Wed 15 at 10pm.

Comic Book Movie Trivia

Assemble a team of four avengers for five rounds of intense trivia on wonder women, merry mutants and the reboots that come with them. Alewife, 5–14 51st Ave, Queens (718-937-7494, triviaad.com). Thu 16 8–9:30pm.

Karaoke Tremendous

Hosts Lord Easy and Sir Jarlsberg summon you to bring your A-game for this high-energy mash-up of a dance party and a karaoke rager. Union Hall, 702 Union St, Brooklyn (718-638-4400, unionhallny.com). Fri 17 midnight.

Renegade Craft Fair

Smash your holiday shopping at this well-curated market of handmade goodies, plus indulge in craft beer, DJ sets and DIY workshops. Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 W 18th St (212-463-0071, renegadecraft.com). Sat 18, Sun 19 11am–6pm.