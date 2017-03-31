The five best free things to do in NYC this weekend

When you live in NYC, it can be hard to stick to a budget. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a concert, art exhibit, comedy show or even a date idea, there are plenty of places to good time without paying a dime. Here are the best free parties, cultural events and things to do between now and next Wednesday.

Fri 31

We Like It Like That: The Story of Latin Boogaloo El Museo del Barrio; 6pm; free

As part of its series “Metro Mashup: New York Meets Havana,” El Museo del Barrio hosts a screening of this 2014 documentary, which chronicles how Latin beat music originated in Spanish Harlem and spread into mainstream culture. After the movie, join boogaloo greats Johnny Colon, Joe Bataan and Benny Bonilla for a performance.

Prospect Park 150th Anniversary Weekend Prospect Park; 7pm; free

Brooklyn’s beloved backyard gets a Goliath birthday send-up, just in time for spring. The celebration opens with Lola Star’s Ice Disco on Friday 31, then features barbecues, a Smorgasburg meal, baseball games, bird-watching sessions and more for the rest of the weekend. And did we mention the frolicking dogs?

Sat 1

Jackknife Comedy The Creek and the Cave; 8pm; free

Gideon Hambright and Patrick Hastie host this lively night of stand-up featuring Marie Faustin, Jake Hart, Kevin Froleiks, Sue Smith, Stu Melton, Jes Tom and KC Arora.

Target First Saturdays Brooklyn Museum; 5pm; free

Brooklyn Museum opens its doors for a packed night of tours, performances and more. At this month’s edition “Beyond Blues,” grab a happy-hour drink, check out a curator-led tour of the exhibition “Infinite Blue,” join a workshop with Brooklyn Dance Festival, and get down to Afro-Latin diva worship with DJs Geko Jones and Chiquita Brujita.

Party Like It’s 1999: 20 Years of Third Eye Blind The Bell House; 10pm; free

The popular throwback rager returns this month to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Third Eye Blind's debut album. Be prepared to sing along to hits like “Semi-Charmed Life” and “Jumper,” plus all the best pop, R&B, hip hop and dance james the ’90s had to offer, courtesy of DJ Steve.