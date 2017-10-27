  • Blog
The five best things to eat at the Winter Village in Bryant Park this year

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday October 27 2017, 2:23pm

Photograph: Courtesy Elizabeth Shrier

Here’s another event to add to your Halloween weekend plans. Tomorrow at noon, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens for the holiday season, and with it comes a 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink and more than 150 shopping vendors and eateries.

Speaking of the grub, we decided to take this moment to let you know about the top five food vendors that will be serving mouthwatering fare at this year’s winter wonderland. Try not to salivate.

1. DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

 

2. Chick'nCone

 

3. Cheesesteaks by The Truffleist

 

4. DAA! Dumplings

 

5. Trapizzino

 

Staff writer
Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

