The five best things to eat at the Winter Village in Bryant Park this year

Here’s another event to add to your Halloween weekend plans. Tomorrow at noon, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens for the holiday season, and with it comes a 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink and more than 150 shopping vendors and eateries.
Speaking of the grub, we decided to take this moment to let you know about the top five food vendors that will be serving mouthwatering fare at this year’s winter wonderland. Try not to salivate.
1. DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections
2. Chick'nCone
3. Cheesesteaks by The Truffleist
4. DAA! Dumplings
5. Trapizzino
