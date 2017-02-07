The Golden Girls cafe is now open in NYC

Cue up that Cynthia Fee theme, grab the cheesecake from the fridge and settle in with your favorite gal pals because Rue La Rue Café, the much-anticipated Golden Girls-themed cafe in Washington Heights, is finally open.

The cafe—which is done up with palm-tree wallpaper and GG memorabilia from its namesake, beloved Blanche Devereaux actress Rue McClanahan—is currently open for breakfast and lunch only, Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30am to 3:30pm. (Dinner service is expected to roll out in the next few weeks.)



On the menu, you can expect plenty of show-themed bites, including a coconut cake named for McClanahan's iconic costar Betty White and, of course, a cheesecake, this one a salted-caramel ode to Bea Arthur's famously salty character, Dorothy Zbornak.

Check out an early video peek below: