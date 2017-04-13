The High Line's kicking off the summer season with an all-day party

The High Line is officially gearing up for summer.

The elevated park has announced that its kick-off party for the season will be held next Saturday, April 22 from 1-6pm. The day-long event will launch the park's summer programming series with live music, comedy and spoken word performances. You’ll also be able to get a first look at the new High Line Art group exhibition Mutations and Henry Taylor’s mural the floaters.

If you’re thinking of heading to there next weekend, make sure that you RSVP for all the events you’re interested in attending separately. They’re all free, but you still have RSVP on the Friends of the High Line official site. Some highlights include a comedic set from Maysoon Zayid, an hour of queer memoir readings, a live version of the podcast For Colored Nerds and a family-friendly “construction” zone.