The ideal itinerary for having a perfect day on Coney Island

This sunny weather has really put us in the mood—so much so that all we can think about at our desks right now chilling on one of New York’s beaches with a frozen drink in hand. And if you, like us, wish you were in, say, Coney Island right now, we feel you and have cooked up a minute-by-minute itinerary for how to have the most awesome day there ever. You’re welcome.

10:32am

You’re on the D, F, N or Q train headed toward the Coney Island–Stillwell Avenue stop. There’s no time to waste.

11:23am

You snag a prime spot in the sand to the east of Luna Park. You have a speaker, plenty of sunblock and a watermelon full of vodka.

1:15pm

You’re starving and thirsty. Luckily, at Ruby’s Bar & Grill (1213 Riegelmann Boardwalk), you can dip fried clams in tartar sauce, have a cold beer and bask in the charms of a clientele that’s freakier than any freak show.

2:55pm

You’re sweating profusely, so you dash into the shock of the chilly ocean headfirst. You float for a magical half hour.

6:15pm

You pack your beach gear and head to the Brooklyn Cyclones baseball game (MCU Park, 1904 Surf Ave), where you eat an excessive amount of ice cream and drink two more beers while sort of watching the game as you take in a cotton-candy–pink sunset over the beach beyond.

8:45pm

You scream while plummeting down the 85-foot-drop from the top of the famed roller coaster Cyclone (1000 Surf Ave). It costs $10 to ride this frightening hulk of wood that was built in 1927, but it’s worth it.

10:07pm

After riding the Ferris wheel and the swings, you need a drink. Luckily, there’s a dive right in Luna Park called Margarita Island (1105 Bowery St). It’s an idyllic oasis where you can gulp frozen drinks sure to give you a nasty hangover and dance with locals still in their wet bathing suits. Cue Hoku, because this was the perfect day.