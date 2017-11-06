The largest Michelangelo exhibition in the history of the Met opens next week

The last Michelangelo exhibition to take place in New York consisted of a reproduction of the Sistine Ceiling at the Oculus in Lower Manhattan. But now, the real deal is coming to town thanks to the exhibition, “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer,” at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art. Announced in May, the show is the largest monograph of the Renaissance genius ever mounted at The Met. It's been hyped—not without reason—as a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit featuring 133 drawings, three marble sculptures, as well as the artist’s earliest painting.

The show also includes a wooden architectural model for a chapel he designed, along with paintings by some of his contemporaries. “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer” opens November 13, and is bound to be packed. Want to know what to expect? Check out some of the works from the exhibit below.

