The largest Michelangelo exhibition in the history of the Met opens next week

By Howard Halle Posted: Monday November 6 2017, 5:37pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/David Jones

The last Michelangelo exhibition to take place in New York consisted of a reproduction of the Sistine Ceiling at the Oculus in Lower Manhattan. But now, the real deal is coming to town thanks to the exhibition, “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer,” at The Metropolitan Museum Of ArtAnnounced in May, the show is the largest monograph of the Renaissance genius ever mounted at The Met. It's been hyped—not without reason—as a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit featuring 133 drawings, three marble sculptures, as well as the artist’s earliest painting.

The show also includes a wooden architectural model for a chapel he designed, along with paintings by some of his contemporaries. “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer” opens November 13, and is bound to be packed. Want to know what to expect? Check out some of the works from the exhibit below.

 

Michelangelo, Archers Shooting at a Herm, circa 1530
Photograph: Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 2017

 

Michelangelo, Portrait of Andrea Quaratesi, 1530
Photograph: The British Museum, London

 

Michelangelo, The Torment of Saint Anthony
Photograph: Kimbell Art Museum, Dallas TX

 

 

Michelangelo, Il Sogno (The Dream), 1530s
Photograph: Courtauld Gallery, London

 

Michelangelo, Young Archer, Ca. 1490
Photograph: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, lent by the French State, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs

 

Michelangelo, Studies for the Libyan Sibyl, ca. 1510–11
Photograph: The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

Staff writer
Howard is the editor-at-large and chief art critic for Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

