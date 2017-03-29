The lineup for NYC’s new classic rock music festival is a masterpiece

Classic rock fans should clear their schedules from July 29-30 immediately.

The full lineup for this summer’s music festival “The Classic” was officially announced today and it is basically the platonic ideal of dad rock. On top of headliners Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles, performances have now been confirmed from The Doobie Brothers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Journey and Steely Dan.

What did we do to deserve this? Was it that hugging dog?

The Classic will be held on both coasts on two separate weekends. Classic West is scheduled for July 15-16 at Los Angeles’ Dodges Stadium and Classic East will be taking over Citi Field in NYC from July 29-30.

Tickets for god’s gift to New York are on sale from 10am on Friday, April 7. For tickets and more information, visit the festival's official site.