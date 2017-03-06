The next round of tickets for this year’s Dessert Goals festival go on sale tomorrow

Last year’s super-popular Dessert Goals festival is returning for a second outing on March 25-26 in Brooklyn. Proving that a day spent binging on ice cream and chocolate is exactly what the world needs right now, the first round of tickets sold out in mere minutes.

Now, you’ll get a second chance to score tix to the indulgent event when the general admission tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon. For $15, you'll get an hour-and-a-half of access to twenty of the city’s best dessert vendors, including Little Treats, Mochidoki, Taiyaki NYC, Coolhaus and Silk Cakes.

If you need a break from all the sweets, you’ll also be able to relax at the event’s not-at-all-surprisingly named Instagram Garden. #SugarRush