  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The next round of tickets for this year’s Dessert Goals festival go on sale tomorrow

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday March 6 2017, 12:09pm

Last year’s super-popular Dessert Goals festival is returning for a second outing on March 25-26 in Brooklyn. Proving that a day spent binging on ice cream and chocolate is exactly what the world needs right now, the first round of tickets sold out in mere minutes.

Now, you’ll get a second chance to score tix to the indulgent event when the general admission tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon. For $15, you'll get an hour-and-a-half of access to twenty of the city’s best dessert vendors, including Little Treats, Mochidoki, Taiyaki NYC, Coolhaus and Silk Cakes. 

If you need a break from all the sweets, you’ll also be able to relax at the event’s not-at-all-surprisingly named Instagram Garden. #SugarRush

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Will Pulos 989 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest