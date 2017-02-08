Buy your tickets Thursday for this year's Dessert Goals festival

Speaking personally, I can say that the political and existential turmoil of the last few months has led to some fascinating weight fluctuations. Sometimes, when you are experiencing deep heartbreak and anxiety about the future of the human race, you gotta turn to a bag of M&M's for comfort. Fortunately, you can really indulge in dessert-based healing on March 25–26, when the blockbuster festival Dessert Goals returns to Brooklyn.

Held at Dobbin St in Williamsburg, the two-day sugar bender from Miraya Berke and Liang Shi will include bites from some of last year's delights, like Little Treats, Mochidoki, and Taiyaki NYC, along with newcomers Coolhaus and Silk Cakes.

Beyond the bites, you can head to coffee tutorials from coffee-shop favorites Intelligentsia and Bodum and chill out in an Instagram garden.

Early bird tickets go on sale tomorrow, 2/9 at noon for $10. Last year's fest sold out in minutes, so be sure to jump on it.