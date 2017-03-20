The NYPD had to rescue a duck who was stuck on subway tracks

New York has had its fair share of furry hoodlums running around the city. There was relatable pizza rat, a raccoon who spent the night in a bank and the unofficial raccoon squad of Central Park this past fall. But now there is a new kid on the block...or should we say, on the tracks.

On Friday morning, a duck found its way onto the tracks of the Jefferson Street L line. Luckily, the feathered friend was safely rescued and released in a nearby park.

Sick of the snow & too tired to fly, Bklyn duck tries taking #Ltrain south for warmer air. Thanks @nypdtransit @nypdspecialops for the lift! pic.twitter.com/LCbuwMdhYE — NYPD L Train (@NYPDLTrain) March 17, 2017

Ducked our cops at Jefferson St, nearly roasted by the L train, apprehension went swimmingly, we'll add the return trip to his bill... 🦆 pic.twitter.com/nwHU77dPh7 — Chief Joseph Fox (@NYPDTransit) March 17, 2017

I guess this fella wanted to make sure that he would get a good spot to hole up in for the L train shutdown.