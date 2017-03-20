  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The NYPD had to rescue a duck who was stuck on subway tracks

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Hannah Streck Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 11:59am

The NYPD had to rescue a duck who was stuck on subway tracks
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/freshwater2006

New York has had its fair share of furry hoodlums running around the city. There was relatable pizza rat, a raccoon who spent the night in a bank and the unofficial raccoon squad of Central Park this past fall. But now there is a new kid on the block...or should we say, on the tracks.

On Friday morning, a duck found its way onto the tracks of the Jefferson Street L line. Luckily, the feathered friend was safely rescued and released in a nearby park.

I guess this fella wanted to make sure that he would get a good spot to hole up in for the L train shutdown.

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Hannah Streck 16 Posts

Hannah is a digital content producer at Time Out. She drinks way too much red wine (for the health reasons... duh) and has been known to make her friends laugh on occasion. Follow her at @im_a_palindrome.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest