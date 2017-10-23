The NYPD is turning one of its precincts into a haunted house

They really make it too easy, don't they?

In an genuine effort of holiday fun that may come off as a bit too scary, the NYPD will be turning some precincts into haunted houses. On October 31 (you know, Halloween) from 4–10pm, the department’s 42nd precinct in the Bronx will host Halloween Haunted Cells, a free affair for everyone ages 12 and up that will likely invoke the horror of having to spend the night in a police station. According to the flyer, you should not go if you are pregnant or if you suffer from epilepsy. Oy.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, Park Slope's 78th precinct hosts scary tours of its basement—converted into horror movie-inspired rooms—from October 25 through the 30th, from 3–9pm daily. Good luck, and don't piss off any of the ghouls—they might be cops.

