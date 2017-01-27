The Paley Center will pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore with free screenings

The world is mourning TV icon Mary Tyler Moore, who passed away Wednesday in Connecticut at 80 years old. If you just can't get enough Mary right now, the Paley Center will pay tribute to the star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show with free screenings of her classic roles this weekend and next.

Episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show, Johnny Staccato and of course her namesake series will be on view January 28 and 29 and February 4 and 5. Check out the screenings schedule below:

JOHNNY STACCATO: “THE MASK OF JASON” (1960)

12:30pm

A pre-stardom Mary Tyler Moore guest stars on John Cassavetes’s detective series as a beauty contestant being stalked by a disfigured man. (29 minutes)

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW: “PINK PILLS AND PURPLE PARENTS” (1964)

1pm

In this flashback episode, Rob recalls when Laura took too many relaxation pills before meeting his parents for the first time. (23 minutes)

THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW: “COAST-TO-COAST BIG MOUTH” (1966)

1:24pm

In an episode once named by TV Guide as one of the top five greatest television episodes of all time, Laura accidentally reveals on national television that Alan Brady (Carl Reiner) is bald. (26 minutes)



DICK VAN DYKE AND THE OTHER WOMAN (1969)

1:51 pm

Mary Tyler Moore joins her former TV husband in an hour of comedy and music. Mary’s participation was so well received that CBS immediately signed her for her own series, which debuted the following year. (52 minutes)



THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW: “PUT ON A HAPPY FACE” (1973)

2:44pm

Mary is nominated for a Teddy Award, but she is soon experiencing a string of bad luck. (26 minutes)



THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW: “TWO WRONGS DON'T MAKE A WRITER” (1974)

3:11pm

Mary takes a creative writing class and regrets it when Ted decided to join her. (25 minutes)



THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW: “CHUCKLES BITES THE DUST” (1975)

3:37pm

Named by TV Guide as the greatest TV episode of all time, circus parade grand marshal Chuckles the Clown (dressed as a peanut) is killed by a rogue elephant. Everyone at WJM finds the humor in this tragedy except for Mary. (26 minutes)



MARY TYLER MOORE'S HOW TO SURVIVE THE '70S AND MAYBE EVEN BUMP INTO HAPPINESS (1978)

4:04pm

Mary is joined by Harvey Korman, John Ritter, Dick Van Dyke, Bill Bixby, and Christopher Guest in this musical/comedy salute to the 1970s self-help book craze. (51 minutes)

(In New York only)



THE MARY TYLER MOORE HOUR: SERIES PREMIERE (1979)

4:56pm

In the premiere of this sitcom centered on the star of a TV variety show, Mary needs a last minute guest star and tries get Lucille Ball to fill the slot. Lucy is happy to oblige, but Mary must first help her to get out of appearing on The Mike Douglas Show. The series cast also includes Michael Keaton as Kenneth the CBS page. (49 minutes)