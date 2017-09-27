The Queens International Night Market is returning for the fall on Saturday

A post shared by Queens Night Market (@queensnightmarket) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Summer in New York isn’t over yet.

In addition to the unseasonably warm (and frankly, a little insulting for September) weather, one of the city’s most popular summer festivals is coming back for a first-ever fall edition.

The Queens International Night Market, which wrapped up its third summer season a few weeks ago, is returning on Saturday for a five-week run. (Rejoice, procrastinators!)

The market is open from 6pm until midnight on Saturdays through October 28, and offers delicious cuisine from all over world like Filipino skewers, Columbian arepas, Taiwanese bubble teas and so, so much more. We definitely don’t have room to list all of the vendors here, but you can find the full list on the market’s official website. Best of all, you can get pretty much everything at the family-friendly event for under $6.

This weekend’s opening night is free to attend, but it’s also serving as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. So, you know, pay the $5 suggested donation. In addition to amazing food offerings, the market will also host a full line-up of live performances and offer merchandise, crafts and interactive games.

Suck it, EPCOT. This is a world showcase that we can really get behind.

