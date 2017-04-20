The Queens International Night Market returns this weekend

A post shared by Queens Night Market (@queensnightmarket) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:27pm PDT



Who’s hungry? You better save your appetite for Saturday because Queens International Night Market reopens for the warm-weather season. The bazaar, which operates from 6pm to midnight every Saturday, serves unique and tasty cuisine which runs the gamut from Middle Eastern stews to Barbadian fishballs. (For more vendors, click here.) Best of all: There’s a $5 price-cap on the grub. Who doesn’t love cheap eats, right?

And this open-air market has plenty more to offer besides fulfilling your late-night food cravings. There’s always a great lineup of live music and performances—think Bollywood dancers, Indian electronica tunes, DJs and more. Make sure to shop the retail vendors, hawking handcrafts, NYC-apparel, contemporary art and henna tattoos as well.

Word to the wise: Plan to arrive early. Opening night for this foodie haven is always bonkers which is why the market is charging $5 for the first two weekends in order to control the crowds. Get your tickets in advance here.

Queens International Night Market (queensnightmarket.com) is located at the New York Hall of Science, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens on Saturdays 6pm–midnight.