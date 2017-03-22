Check out the vendors at this year’s Queens International Night Market

Aside from the pending warm weather, you have every reason to be excited for spring in NYC. Why? Two words: Flea Markets. Some of the city’s best outdoor bazaars offer everything from vintage antiques and throwback clothing to artwork and, most importantly, delicious eats from some of the best restaurants in Gotham.
However, some markets nail the grub portion better than others. Queens International Night Market certainly ranks high on our list for not only its outstanding curation of food purveyors, which sell the best dishes from around the world, but for its affordable $5 price cap on most items. Best of all, the foodie haven is open late (6pm–midnight), and offers performances—think dance troupes and live music—to keep you entertained between bites.
The market—located at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park—opens the weekend of April 22, but will charge $5 the first two weekends in an attempt to control the crowds. Half of the proceeds will be donated to three local non-profits, including the New York Immigration Coalition, the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Fund, and the Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Alliance. (Get your tickets here.) But don't fret—the market will be free once again starting May 6.
To get you pumped for this beloved Queens festival, we got in-touch with the people who run the night bazaar, and they so kindly shared this year's INSANE food vendor lineup below. Note: The market is still looking for more additions, so feel free to apply online ASAP (queensnightmarket.com).
In Patella - Valencian paella
CBao - Pork and duck buns
Panda Cafe - Bubble tea and shaved ice
Burmese Bites - Palatas and mohinga
Mahalo Bakery - Tropical-inspired desserts
Roll Ram - Banh Mi and summer rolls
Sam's Fried Ice Cream
Jibarito Shack - Puerto Rican jibaritos
Catmint Wheel Cake - Taiwanese wheelcakes
Twistercake - Romanian/Hungarian chimney cakes
Completo NYC - Chilean completos and chacareros
Teinei Ya - Pork belly and okonomiyaki
Joon - Crispy rice with Middle Eastern stews
Ecuadorian Delights - Bollos and corviche
Hong Kong Street Food
House of Mac
Karl's Balls - Takoyaki
Greek Baklava
Inti Sumaq - Ceviche and arroz chaufa
Twisted Potato - Potato twisters
Wood-Fired Edibles - Brick oven pizza
Empanada Shop
Hot & Sour Noodles - Sichuan sweet potato noodles
Obe - Nigerian jollof rice and puff-puff
Peruvian chocolate
MumsKitchens NYC - Barbadian fishballs and tamarind balls
Crawfish pies and gumbo
House of Troche Catering - Mofongo
My Magic Kitchen Empire - Venezuelan arepas rellenas
A Taste of Ukraine - Perogies and borscht
Chinese sugar painting
Korean Gimbap and Bibimbap
Sweet Zahra - Persian treats and sweets
Moon Man - Indonesian kue pancong
