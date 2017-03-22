Check out the vendors at this year’s Queens International Night Market

A post shared by Queens Night Market (@queensnightmarket) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:19am PDT

Aside from the pending warm weather, you have every reason to be excited for spring in NYC. Why? Two words: Flea Markets. Some of the city’s best outdoor bazaars offer everything from vintage antiques and throwback clothing to artwork and, most importantly, delicious eats from some of the best restaurants in Gotham.

However, some markets nail the grub portion better than others. Queens International Night Market certainly ranks high on our list for not only its outstanding curation of food purveyors, which sell the best dishes from around the world, but for its affordable $5 price cap on most items. Best of all, the foodie haven is open late (6pm–midnight), and offers performances—think dance troupes and live music—to keep you entertained between bites.

The market—located at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park—opens the weekend of April 22, but will charge $5 the first two weekends in an attempt to control the crowds. Half of the proceeds will be donated to three local non-profits, including the New York Immigration Coalition, the New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Fund, and the Flushing Meadows-Corona Park Alliance. (Get your tickets here.) But don't fret—the market will be free once again starting May 6.

To get you pumped for this beloved Queens festival, we got in-touch with the people who run the night bazaar, and they so kindly shared this year's INSANE food vendor lineup below. Note: The market is still looking for more additions, so feel free to apply online ASAP (queensnightmarket.com).

In Patella - Valencian paella

CBao - Pork and duck buns

Panda Cafe - Bubble tea and shaved ice

Burmese Bites - Palatas and mohinga

Mahalo Bakery - Tropical-inspired desserts

Roll Ram - Banh Mi and summer rolls

Sam's Fried Ice Cream

Jibarito Shack - Puerto Rican jibaritos

Catmint Wheel Cake - Taiwanese wheelcakes

Twistercake - Romanian/Hungarian chimney cakes

Completo NYC - Chilean completos and chacareros

Teinei Ya - Pork belly and okonomiyaki

Joon - Crispy rice with Middle Eastern stews

Ecuadorian Delights - Bollos and corviche

Hong Kong Street Food

House of Mac

Karl's Balls - Takoyaki

Greek Baklava

Inti Sumaq - Ceviche and arroz chaufa

Twisted Potato - Potato twisters

Wood-Fired Edibles - Brick oven pizza

Empanada Shop

Hot & Sour Noodles - Sichuan sweet potato noodles

Obe - Nigerian jollof rice and puff-puff

Peruvian chocolate

MumsKitchens NYC - Barbadian fishballs and tamarind balls

Crawfish pies and gumbo

House of Troche Catering - Mofongo

My Magic Kitchen Empire - Venezuelan arepas rellenas

A Taste of Ukraine - Perogies and borscht

Chinese sugar painting

Korean Gimbap and Bibimbap

Sweet Zahra - Persian treats and sweets

Moon Man - Indonesian kue pancong