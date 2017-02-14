The Queens Library is throwing events all week for broken-hearted New Yorkers

What becomes of the broken-hearted? Hopefully, they're making the most of their local library.

Not only are there plenty of events for single and cynical New Yorkers today, the Queens Library is throwing a week of events for New Yorkers of the lovesick variety.

Tomorrow, you can catch a live performance of Mariachi music commemorating the turbulent relationship between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera at the Jackson Heights Community Library. The Richmond Hill Community Library will be hosting a staged reading of Romeo and Juliet by the Titan Theatre Company on Friday. And throughout the week, readers can express their feelings by writing a sentence on a single slip of paper on the “Heartbreak Anonymous” story board at Peninsula Community Library in the Rockaways.

Check out the full list of events, including a screening of The Way We Were, here.