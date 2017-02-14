  • Blog
The Queens Library is throwing events all week for broken-hearted New Yorkers

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday February 14 2017, 5:14pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Wally Gobetz

What becomes of the broken-hearted? Hopefully, they're making the most of their local library.  

Not only are there plenty of events for single and cynical New Yorkers today, the Queens Library is throwing a week of events for New Yorkers of the lovesick variety. 

Tomorrow, you can catch a live performance of Mariachi music commemorating the turbulent relationship between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera at the Jackson Heights Community Library. The Richmond Hill Community Library will be hosting a staged reading of Romeo and Juliet by the Titan Theatre Company on Friday. And throughout the week, readers can express their feelings by writing a sentence on a single slip of paper on the “Heartbreak Anonymous” story board at Peninsula Community Library in the Rockaways.

Check out the full list of events, including a screening of The Way We Were, here

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 966 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

