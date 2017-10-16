The Seaport is hosting a sprawling food festival this month

More than 40 of the Financial and Seaport districts’ finest food and drink establishments are throwing down this weekend as part of the eighth annual Taste of the Seaport—a daylong fest featuring music, chef's bites and kids' games. This year's lineup of vendors includes Black Tap, Big Gay Ice Cream, Fresh Salt, The Tuck Room, Trading Post, Stout and many others. Music comes from Queen V and other local acts.

The event runs from 11:30am–4pm on Saturday, October 21 at Historic Front Street by the Brooklyn Bridge. You can opt in for five tastes with the $35 ticket option, or twenty tastes for $125. Learn more here.

