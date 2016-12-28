  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The streets around Trump Tower are finally starting to reopen

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday December 28 2016, 12:32pm

The streets around Trump Tower are finally starting to reopen
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/krystalt

If you were one of the poor pedestrians who walked past the dawdling tourists Snapchatting Trump Tower in Midtown today, you may have noticed something: A tiny section of 56th Street has finally been reopened to traffic after months of Midtown gridlock. Now, drivers are finally able to make a right turn onto Fifth Avenue again.

 

No, it’s not the part of 56th Street that’s directly adjacent to Trump Tower, but we’ll take any small victory we can get. Ever since the November election, there have been numerous traffic blocks, pens for press and issues with nearby storefronts. There was even talk of shutting down Fifth Avenue completely whenever Donald Trump is in down, which is still a possibility. We never thought we'd wish for more street traffic in NYC, but here we are. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 193 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest