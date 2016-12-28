The streets around Trump Tower are finally starting to reopen

If you were one of the poor pedestrians who walked past the dawdling tourists Snapchatting Trump Tower in Midtown today, you may have noticed something: A tiny section of 56th Street has finally been reopened to traffic after months of Midtown gridlock. Now, drivers are finally able to make a right turn onto Fifth Avenue again.

No, it’s not the part of 56th Street that’s directly adjacent to Trump Tower, but we’ll take any small victory we can get. Ever since the November election, there have been numerous traffic blocks, pens for press and issues with nearby storefronts. There was even talk of shutting down Fifth Avenue completely whenever Donald Trump is in down, which is still a possibility. We never thought we'd wish for more street traffic in NYC, but here we are.