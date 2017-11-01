The three places you must visit in Fort Greene

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on DeKalb Avenue.

DeKalb Avenue, Fort Greene

Fort Greene is one of Brooklyn’s most picturesque neighborhoods, with a nice balance of cultural institutions such as Brooklyn Academy of Music and verdant attractions like Fort Greene Park. On one of the nabe’s main arteries (DeKalb Avenue), stroll into an Israeli restaurant with a lush backyard, a late-night bar offering charcuterie boards, a hefty cocktail list, plus a DJ spinning tunes, and check out an eclectic shop where you can grab cool-girl jewels as well as scarves and bags.

EAT HERE:

Miss Ada

Munch on a Mediterranean feast at this rustic eatery serving lavender old-fashioneds made with perennials from the spot’s sun-drenched garden. 184 DeKalb Ave (917-909-1023, missadanyc.com)

DRINK HERE:

The Great Georgiana

This dimly lit bar with a tin ceiling is a romantic date spot that serves fiery sips like the Delete Facebook: tequila, grapefruit, chili-infused honey and hot sauce. 248 DeKalb Ave (thegreatgeorgiana.com)

DO THIS:

Feliz

Treat yourself to budget-friendly, trendy baubles, accessories and organic beauty products curated by boho-chic shop owner Genevieve Platt. 185 DeKalb Ave (718-797-1211, felizbrooklyn.blogspot.com)