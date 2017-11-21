The three places you must visit in Hamilton Heights

A post shared by The Honeywell (@thehoneywellnyc) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on Broadway in Hamilton Heights.

Broadway, Hamilton Heights

Since Harlem remains one of New York’s most diverse neighborhoods, it’s fitting that the nabe offers a myriad of things to do and places to explore. Amid the wide range of one-of-a-kind bars and restaurants in Hamilton Heights, stumble upon a far-out drinkery pouring classic cocktails and tiki drinks in a Mad Men–esque setting. Grab some brunch at a charming café that specializes in comfort food. Along the way, walk into a small but enticing art gallery featuring works by global artists.

EAT HERE

Hamilton’s Bakery

This black-and-white–decorated café serves bottomless brunch—all the food you can eat—on Saturday and Sunday (get the bacon maple cinnamon rolls). 3570 Broadway (646-755-8385, hamiltonsbakery.com)

DRINK HERE

The Honeywell

This groovy basement bar is adorned with 1970s and Art Deco paraphernalia and serves sips such as the Superfly Swizzle made with creamy brandy Galliano and orange soda. 3604 Broadway (646-861-0489, thehoneywellnyc.com)

GO HERE

Gitler &____

Discover artwork from creators around the world at this small gallery. Currently on display is an acrylic painting by Kristian Glynn called “Garbage Bouquet.” 3629 Broadway (212-951-1466, gitlerand.com)