The three spots you must visit in Ridgewood

Woodward Avenue, Ridgewood



We’re not shocked to hear that Bushwick and Williamsburg residents are packing up and moving to this charming, nearby neighborhood: Ridgewood, Queens. The area boasts many delicious eateries, fun bars and neat shops just like you’d find in one of NYC’s trendier ’hoods. Some of the best gems are on Woodward Avenue, so take a walk down the strip to discover a bangin’ rotisserie joint, a chic bar that also serves lip-smacking brunch and an endearing bookshop.

EAT HERE

Super Pollo

At this Ecuadoran eatery, you get a whole roasted chicken for $12. Douse it with spicy green sauce and put out the flame with a frosty margarita. 865 Woodward Ave (718-418-0808, superpollo.nyc)

DRINK HERE

Julia’s Beer and Wine Bar

Perfect for date night (or brunch), this bohemian bar serves refreshing mouthwatering cocktails like the Orange Blossom, a blend of sparkling vino, lilac wine and fresh-squeezed lemon juice. 818 Woodward Ave (917-909-1314, juliasbeerandwine.com)

SHOP HERE

Topos Bookstore Cafe

Get lit-erary at this cute independent shop and café, where you can read a novel by Ernest Hemingway while sipping a latte. 788 Woodward Ave (347-927-5680, toposbookstore.com)