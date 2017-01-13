The Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall this summer

After wandering in the wilderness (well, the Beacon Theatre) for a time, the Tony Awards will finally come back to Radio City Music Hall on June 11 for its 71st annual ceremony. The Tonys have called Radio City home for 20 years, and have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.



“Bringing Broadway’s biggest night back to Radio City Music Hall truly feels like returning home,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “Over the years, we have created some magical and iconic moments at Radio City, and we are thrilled to return and share the stories of this year’s incredible season on Broadway.”



No word yet on who the host will be (last year, you'll remember, it was James Corden). The Tony eligibility cut-off date will be April 27, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2016–17 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2017 Tony nominations, which will be announced on May 2.