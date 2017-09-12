The Williamsburg International Film Festival is moving to...Manhattan?

Here’s an interesting change of events. Or should we say location? Brooklyn Paper reports that the Williamsburg International Film Festival (known as WiLLiFEST) will no longer occur in its rightful ’hood. In fact, it’s leaving Kings County entirely.

The three-day flick fest, which is going down this weekend from September 15–17, has moved away from its former home at Brooklyn haunt the Knitting Factory and is taking up a new residence at Hunter College in Manhattan this year.

According to Brooklyn Paper’s post, festival spokesman Michael Helman says the event organizers wanted to “jazz things up” and relocate. This means the after parties will also occur in Manhattan in order to make the transition easier for attendees. The only thing that is still loyal to BK are the films themselves, since many of them are Brooklyn-focused. So, the question is, does everything that is cool in Kings County inevitably move to Manhattan? (We're looking at you, too, Brooklyn Flea.) You decide.