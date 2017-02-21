  • Blog
There could soon be an additional fee to take a taxi to the airport

By Will Pulos Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 2:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Rose Trinh

As if the ride to the airport wasn’t lovely enough, Port Authority is now reportedly considering a $4 “access fee” on all taxis ride to and from the three major NYC-area airports.

The additional funds generated by the fee would be used to pay for improvements at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark. Other major airports in the country, including O'Hare and LAX, have similar fees in place. 

Public advocate Letitia James has called out the proposal, saying that it would create even more of burden for New Yorkers. “At a time when access to New York City’s airports is already limited, the Port Authority should be focused on improving public transportation options, not increasing burdens on consumers,” said James. Ride-sharing app Lyft has released a statement in favor of the fee.

If the proposal passes, the extra $4 would start showing up on your airport taxi rides at the beginning of 2018.

[Daily News]

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 975 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

