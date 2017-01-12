There was an insanely amazing gathering of the best comedians at Comedy Cellar last night

Next time come A photo posted by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:18am PST

Last night, something truly extraordinary happened in downtown Manhattan. No, it wasn't when I cried Claire Danes-style at the trailer for A Dog's Purpose during a solo viewing of Hidden Figures. But that was a good guess.

By some grace of the comedy gods, some of the best comedians of all time—Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Jerry Seinfeld, Ryan Hamilton and Dave Attell—gathered at the Comedy Cellar last night for back to back sets. Some of the stars posted pictures on instagram, with other acts (like rising NYC comedian Joyelle Nicole) sharing pics as well:

A night to remember A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

Ok, ok guys, revised: That face you make when you're the rookie of a dope ass crew. #comics #illbedat #mylifeisdopeandidodopeshit A photo posted by Joyelle Nicole Johnson (@joyellenicole) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:10pm PST

Many of the impromptu-assembled all-star lineup have loosely collaborated together (Seinfeld appeared in Rock's Top 5; Rock directed Amy Schumer's HBO special; Rock appeared in Chappelle's episode of SNL), but this surprise gathering was unprecedented, and for those who witnessed it, likely unforgettable.

But that's New York for you. Some of the world's finest comedians call Gotham home, and hit local haunts several times a week to work on their routines. Every once in a while, when the full moon is in Cancer, you might just catch six or seven hilarious New York icons on one stage. Sometimes, it is worth it to get out of bed.