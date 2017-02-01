  • Blog
There's a secret bar behind a deli freezer now open in Brooklyn

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 1:58pm

Photograph: Mezcaleria La Milagrosa

The best kind of bar is a secret bar. And we just unearthed a new one in Williamsburg: La Milagrosa Agave Bar and Listening Room.

 

New York already has a speakeasy hidden behind a hardware store, and now, the owner of La Superior has a new hidden watering hole. Opening today, the Mexican bar looks like a deli from the outside, but if you find the freezer door in the back, you can enter the hidden room for music, mezcal cocktails and ceviche.

 

Reservations are required ahead of time to enter the space, making it super exclusive. But that only makes us more determined to visit the hidden bar.

 

By Rebecca Fontana

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

