There’s finally a plan to fix the awful traffic congestion near the Lincoln Tunnel

Anyone who’s driven out of NYC via the Lincoln Tunnel knows it can be less like driving and more like dying a torturous, unmoving death. That’s why the city will be turning 11th Avenue into a two-way street in an attempt to cut back on traffic for bridge-and-tunnel commuters.

This week, construction began on 11th Avenue between 34th and 37th streets. The avenue should be open for two-way traffic soon, and there will also be a new left-turn lane from 34th Street onto 11th Avenue.

And yes, you should be excited: The entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel is one of the most congested streets in the country and traffic is actually moving slower than ever this year, so this update is very, very needed.