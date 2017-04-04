There's going to be another hellish commute through Penn Station today

The nightmare isn’t quite over for New York commuters who travel through Penn Station.

After a train derailed at the Midtown West transportation hub yesterday morning, New Jersey Transit, Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road trains have been operating on reduced schedules. After frightening commutes last night and this morning, officials are now warning that more delays and cancellations can be expected during today’s evening commute.

Here's a look at the @NJTRANSIT waiting area at Penn Station right now @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/sDLfDFMh9L — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) April 4, 2017

According to The New York Times, the derailment on Monday damaged a crucial switching mechanism on tracks. As a result, eight of Penn Station’s 21 tracks are currently not accessible, and it could take SEVERAL DAYS to repair the damage caused during the accident.

Riders should brace for delays. Eight tracks at Penn Station are out of commission indefinitely, Amtrak says https://t.co/2tbkt25RaO pic.twitter.com/6jqrso5Jg6 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 4, 2017

It’s gonna be a rough week, y’all.

During tonight’s commute, riders can expect the following changes. NJ Transit will be operating on a modified holiday schedule with delays. Cross-honoring will remain in effect with NJ Transit Bus, private carriers, PATH Train and NY Waterway. (That’s right. You may have literally have to take a ferry through the fog to get home today like a long-deceased pirate ghost.)

NJT is adding extra service for PM peak period departing from NYPenn to expand the holiday schedule on NEC & NJCL: https://t.co/YB6rBhoH2K … — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 4, 2017

Amtrak is operating on a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor. Riders can expect delays in and out of Penn of up to an hour between 4pm and 8pm. During those same hours, Long Island Rail Road commuters should anticipate various delays and cancellations out of Penn Station. Westbound service will be suspended from Jamaica to Penn as of 4pm and from Woodside to Penn between 6pm and 8pm. NYCT will cross-honor westbound LIRR tickets.

On top of that, the LIRR has already announced that a total of 26 rush hour trains have been cancelled for tonight. It's gonna be a rough one out there, folks.